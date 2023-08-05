DPS investigating deadly crash involving 18-wheeler and train in Barstow, Texas

Adan Ernesto Mata-Portillo, 33, of Chihuahua, Mexico, was killed in the wreck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BARSTOW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Barstow, Texas in Ward County.

The crash took place on the intersection of Business 20 and County Road 135 around 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to DPS, preliminary information revealed that Adan Ernesto Mata-Portillo, 33, of Chihuahua, Mexico, was driving a Peterbilt truck with a trailer on south on County Road 135, toward the railroad crossing.

Meanwhile, a train was also approaching the railroad crossing traveling eastbound.

Mata-Portillo pulled out in front of the train, resulting in a collision.

Mata-Portillo was pronounced dead at the scene.