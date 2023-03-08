DPS will be increasing number of troopers on West Texas roads

From Aug. 8 through Aug. 10, the Permian Basin will see an increase in troopers on the road for safety reasons.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing the number of troopers on the road in the Permian Basin from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 10.

Troopers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, not wearing seat belts or driving in an unsafe manner around commercial vehicles.

Sergeant Steven Blanco with DPS said that DPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Troopers will also focus on commercial vehicle traffic to gain industry compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR).

This operation aims to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities on the roadways of the Permian Basin.