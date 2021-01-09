DPS identifies woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Howard County

Elizabeth K. Bergen, 74, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Lubbock.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — DPS has identified a woman killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Howard County on Aug. 24.

According to DPS, Elizabeth K. Bergen, 74, of Seminole, was driving a motorhome east on FM 700. Ishmael Herrera, 48, of Lamesa, was driving a semi-truck north on U.S. Highway 87. Bergen failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and crashed into Herrera.

Bergen was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Lubbock. Herrera was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring with life-threatening injuries.