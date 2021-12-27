DPS identifies man killed in Martin County crash

Carlos Fuentes Padilla, 69, of Elmendorf, Texas was killed in the two-vehicle crash.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified an Elmendorf, Texas man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Christmas afternoon.

According to DPS, Carlos Fuentes Padilla, 69, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 east on the I-20 south service road, while Olanrewaju Oyewo, 38, was exiting the interstate at ramp 155 in a Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Padilla failed to yield the right of way at an intersection and crashed into the tractor-trailer.