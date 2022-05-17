DPS identifies 3 people killed in Midland County crash

A fourth person was treated and released from Midland Memorial Hospital.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and one more was injured in a Midland County wreck Monday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Noah Salcido, of El Paso, was driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz 300 north on CR-1083. Roberto Vasquez, 40, of Deming, New Mexico, and Rafael Eriza Garza, 32, of Midland, were in the car with Salcido.

Kari Leigh Morris, 36, of Midland, was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 east on FM-307.

The Mercedes did not stop at a stop sign, pulled into the eastbound lanes and was hit by the Dodge.

Salcido, Vasquez and Garza were pronounced dead at the scene. Morris was treated and released from Midland Memorial Hospital.