West Texas doctor shares how to prevent heat-related illnesses this summer

"It’s important to know that not all liquids are created equal and that some of them are better than others for us," said Martin Ortega, M.D. at TTUHSC.

ODESSA, Texas — If you've been outside lately, you've noticed how hot it's been.

In West Texas, we've already had 14 days of at least 100 degree heat so far. It's only natural to be thinking of how this heat can effect us.

Doctor Ortega said around this time every year his clinic gets a handful of patients coming in because of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

"It's something that a lot of us who are from this area are accustomed to," Martin Ortega, M.D., family medicine at TTUHSC said.

But what are some of the symptoms of these conditions?

"Cramping would be, feeling tired, feeling thirsty and then in more extreme cases, in terms of heat stroke, someone could lose consciousness, have seizures, have really high temperatures," Ortega said.

Local doctors say the best way to prevent any sort of heat-related illness is by staying well hydrated with water and applying a generous amount of sunscreen every two to three hours with at least an SPF of 30.

"Our body is made up mostly of water, so that's what we were designed to intake, but if we're going to be out and about doing exercise or strenuous work, then certain sports drinks can be helpful because they have calories and carbohydrates and salts that can help replenish electrolytes," Ortega said.

Dr. Ortega says heat-related illnesses can sneak up on you, so it's good to be mindful and do your due diligence to prevent it.

The more extreme age groups of very young and very old are especially susceptible, but so are people that work outside, people taking certain medications and people with other health issues.

If you do go outside, Dr. Ortega recommends the early morning and late evening hours to avoid the highest risk time from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"I think it's good to remember these things because it allows us to enjoy the outdoors safely," Ortega said.

After all, everyone wants to enjoy the summer fun.