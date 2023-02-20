Crews extinguish fire at Midland apartment complex

The American Red Cross is now helping nine adults and four children displaced by the fire.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Fire Department crews were on scene of a fire at Windsor Place Apartments Monday afternoon.

A city spokesperson said one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

A total of 12 units were impacted by the fire, which started in an upstairs unit.

At last update, it was still unclear what caused the blaze.

It was contained to the attic space and the outside of one unit.

After the fire was extinguished, the American Red Cross stepped in to help nine adults and four children who were displaced.