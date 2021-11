The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on November 13

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will hold a Bulk Item Drop Off event on November 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The event will take place at the Parks Bell Ranch Subdivision located at 7100 block P Bar Ranch Road.

This event will be free for the community and citizen must unload their own bulky items.