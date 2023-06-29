City of Odessa plays host for Annual Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Conference

More than 70 state Chamber of Commerce members came together over the span of three days to learn about new fresh approaches towards solving issues in today's world.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa played host for this year's annual Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Conference.

"There's so many different resources just relying on our different colleagues through the state, there's so much we could learn from just sitting down and talking with," said President/CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Renee Earls. "Finding out about projects or programs they have we can immolate here in Odessa or other chambers. We had a talk today on disasters and tragedies and Odessa is very familiar with having both of those and so we had Chambers from Uvalde and Allen, Texas who could also talk about their experience."

Not only were members able to see how other Texas Chambers operate, but also be reminded why their jobs are important to serving the city.

"We exist to help businesses and I think that through these times we've been dealing with the last couple years, Chambers have really stepped to the front and are the leaders in those industries," said TCCE Board Chair and CEO of the Pearland Chamber Jim Johnson. "And that's what we're talking about we're hearing the successes, the challenges that's taking place in the last couple years and it's exciting to hear all these people come together and share what's working. So, then you can take it back to your own community and see what you can apply and continue to be great for your own businesses for your own town."