MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department will be hosting a job fair on February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be on-the-spot interviews and potential offers being made for qualified applicants. Most of these positions require a GED or high school diploma.