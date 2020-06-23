MIDLAND, Texas — Midlanders who have been excited about the prospect of a Costco coming to town will have to wait a bit longer.

The City of Midland voted at Tuesday's meeting to push the deadline for acquiring property and starting construction.

Costco's original deadline was June 30. It's now been pushed back four months to October 30.

The retailer originally had an item on the agenda that would have allowed for an extension to property acquisition in the area of West Midland, but the item was pulled as Costco was not ready to move forward with it.

The City of Midland also has an economic development agreement with Costco to reduce the sales tax on public improvements necessary for construction, like water pipeline or road infrastructure.

Chuck Harrington, the City of Midland Development Services Director, says Costco is unsure if they'll be ready by October 30 either.

Harrington says he think they'll start construction up once the economy picks back up, but for now it's a waiting game.

