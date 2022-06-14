City of Midland receives land donation from Pioneer Natural Resources

The city says this land will be used in the project extending Fairgrounds Road north of Loop 250.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland was presented with a special donation Tuesday.

Pioneer Natural Resources donated 14.57 acres of land to the city.

The land will be used in the project extending Fairgrounds Road north of Loop 250, the city said in a press release.

City leaders hope this project will help with traffic congestion on Big Spring Street and encourage development in northeast Midland.