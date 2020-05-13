MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland held a groundbreaking for the city's new fire station Wednesday.

Fire Station 11 will be off Briarwood, near the new housing developments off Holiday Hill Road.

The land was donated to the City of Midland five years ago. The city has been hoping to put a fire station there ever since.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton, the fire chief and some city council members took part in the groundbreaking ceremony.

"The city is dedicated to the future and growth and this station specifically, is being built with that in mind," said Charles Blumenauer, Midland Fire Chief.

This new station will help reduce response times for homes in that area to less than five minutes.

Officials say the station should be completed in a year from now in May 2021.