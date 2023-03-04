What to keep in mind when it comes to pool safety with the kids.

MIDLAND, Texas — Spring and Summer time means more people going back to pools and others perhaps just beginning.

Toddlers and children especially are at risk of drowning if not under proper supervision.

Swim lessons of course can help keep children safe.

So when should parents start having their kids learn?

“There’s really no wrong or right time to start… Is there really a cut-off for age limit on here? No. You can start as early as you can and it’s a lifelong sport.” said Jessica McCoy, owner and head coach of Head Above Water Midland

But even with swim lessons, young children can still be at risk if left unattended around a pool.

So there should be safety measures in place around them.

“Having gates, specifically gates above 5 feet tall around your pool and/or blocking the entrance to a pool… Make sure that you have locks on your doors and your windows.” McCoy continued.

Adults with children at a pool should also be doing their part to keep them safe.

“Another thing that parents can do is make sure that their child is around people that are designated water watchers. What this looks like is a sober adult watching the water without any distractions. That means no phone, that means sober, that means I am only watching the pool.” McCoy said.

McCoy also says that life jackets can be a good way to keep children safe while still allowing them to have fun in the water.