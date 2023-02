According to the City of Midland, no injuries have been reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — A car was hit by a train in Midland over this past weekend.

The vehicle was stopped on the train tracks at West Industrial and Garfield in Midland. The City of Midland told us that the vehicle has stalled on the tracks when it was hit by the oncoming train around 7:00 p.m.

There were no injuries reported during the crash. Some damage was done to the tracks.