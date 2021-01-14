Boil water notice issued for ECUD customers

Customers should ensure they boil any tap water before consuming in any way such as drinking or brushing teeth.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for the Ector County Utility District as of January 14.

The reason for this notice is due to a water main break causing a loss of system pressure.

Anyone within the highlighted area of the below map should ensure they boil any tap water before consuming in any way such as drinking or brushing teeth.

This will ensure the destruction of any harmful bacteria or microbes left in the water.

Alternatively, customers can also use bottle water for consumption in the meantime.

Once the water is again safe to consume, officials will notify customers and rescind the notice.