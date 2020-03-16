BIG SPRING, Texas — The YMCA in Big Spring is making changes to their hours to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They have modified building operations and program activities.

The YMCA said in a statement:

We just want you to know that we're monitoring the situation closely and responding to the rapid changes every day, because the safety and well-being of our customers and community will always be our top priority.

Our decisions are made in accordance with health organizations and government authorities, and are driven by our YMCA's mission to maintain the safety of our community, as we all look forward to a healthy, confident future. We want to emphasize the importance of the global issue, but also offer a sense of unwavering optimism for the future.



How we each respond at a time like this is a reflection of who we are and what we stand for.



We will continue to put our customers first and offer complete transparency, because we're all in this together.

Starting on March 16, the pool, sauna and hot tub will be temporarily closed.

The weight room and cardio room will have two designated shutdown times every day.

They will be open from the hours of 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They will be closed from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for cleaning.

All children entering childcare or Child Watch will be screened. If your child is feeling ill or running fever, refrain from taking them to childcare.