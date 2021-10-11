Local News
Rep. Pfluger kicks off reelection campaign
Pfluger has served as the representative for Texas District 11 after being elected in November 2020.
MIDLAND, Texas — Congressman August Pfluger kicked off his campaign for reelection Wednesday.
The announcement was held at the Bush Convention Center in Midland.
He also announced on November 9 that President Trump has endorsed him for reelection.
Today, I am proud and humbled to officially announce my campaign for reelection to Texas' 11th Congressional District in...Posted by August Pfluger on Wednesday, November 10, 2021