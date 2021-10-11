Rep. Pfluger kicks off reelection campaign

Pfluger has served as the representative for Texas District 11 after being elected in November 2020.

MIDLAND, Texas — Congressman August Pfluger kicked off his campaign for reelection Wednesday.

The announcement was held at the Bush Convention Center in Midland.

Pfluger has served as the representative for Texas District 11 after being elected in November 2020.

He also announced on November 9 that President Trump has endorsed him for reelection.