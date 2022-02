The town hall will be on the Midland College campus on Feb. 23.

MIDLAND, Texas — Congressman August Pfluger will be holding a town hall in Midland.

The event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on February 23.

Pfluger will be in the Wagner and Brown Auditorium in the Allison Fine Arts Building at Midland College.

Anyone from the public is invited to attend and make their concerns heard or simply speak with the representative.