Astound Broadband holds ribbon cutting for stadium renaming

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland football stadium has a new name as of Aug. 16.

Grande Communications Stadium will now be called Astound Broadband Stadium.

Astound Broadband powered by Grande hosted an unveiling ceremony to present the new name.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton was on hand for the ribbon cutting.

"When you look at this being one of the most important places where we play Friday Night Football, and sometimes Thursday, and even college teams playing here, it's great to have Astound as a partner for the long haul for Midland," Payton said.