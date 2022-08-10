Andrews County Sheriff Deputies find weakened male body on Highway 128

Chad Kill was pronounced dead after being transported to Permian Regional Medical Center.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — Andrews County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call about a male body laying on the side of the road on Highway 128 on August 9.

Deputies identified the subject as Chad Kill. Kill appeared to be very dehydrated and weak, and his vehicle was left east of his location on Highway 128.

EMS arrived and transported Kill to Permian Regional Medical Center, who was unresponsive at the time. Upon arrival, Kill was pronounced dead.