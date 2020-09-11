Two shot at Al's Grocery in Midland

Police would not say if any arrests in connection to the shooting have been made.

MIDLAND, Texas — A frightening Sunday evening for shoppers in south Midland. Police confirm a shooting happened at Al's Grocery on Lamesa.

The city of Midland spokeswoman tells NewsWest 9 two people were shot and transported to Midland Memorial Hospital. The pair are listed in stable condition as of Sunday evening.

"It's still early in the investigation," city spokeswoman Erin Bailey said in a text message.