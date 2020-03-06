ODESSA, Texas — No matter the shape or the size of address numbers, what matters in Odessa is that they are on your house or business. In particular, making sure they are on your property where first responders can easily see them.

“It’s very important and a lot of people take it for granted," Cpl. Steve LeSueur, Odessa Police Public Information Officer, said. "We respond to houses on a daily bases and without the numbers, it takes longer to find the house."

It is not just helpful to first responders to have address numbers on your house, it is the law.

“It must be posted on the outside of the house or business," LeSueur, said.

"There’s a misconception that it's legal to have it posted on your curb but it needs to be on the house, too."

LeSueur says cars often times block the addresses on the curb.

In fact, those who do not have the numbers on their house can actually be given a $100-200 dollar ticket.

“Normally we just give warnings, but technically you could be cited," LeSueur said.

Odessa Police Department hopes with more people working from home, they will make time to add address numbers to their house or business.

“Make sure that they’re visible and that it’s lit up because a lot of time we respond at night," LeSueur said. "If it’s you or your loved ones facing an emergency situation you’d want us to respond as fast as possible."

At Home Depot, Lowe’s, and on Amazon, address numbers cost around $10 dollars.

The city of Midland does not require address numbers to be on the house but the city spokesperson, Erin Bailey, tells us having numbers on the house is very helpful for first responders.

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

Midland Memorial Hospital getting rid of COVID-19 floor due to low number of patients

State of the Basin experts call for West Texans to invest in infrastructure