A 31-year-old Odessan dies in a crash on South Loop 338

Jonathan Pete Fuentes-Wilson failed to drive in single lane and veered into the eastbound lane of travel where he struck 33-year-old Juan Pablo Chavez.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released a fatal crash report Thursday involving two vehicles.

On Tuesday night, 31-year-old Odessan Jonathan Pete Fuentes-Wilson, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, was traveling westbound on South Loop 338.

Thirty-three-year-old Odessan Juan Pablo Chavez, driving a 2013 Ford F-150, was going eastbound on South Loop 338.

According to the crash report, Fuentes-Wilson failed to drive in a single lane and veered into the eastbound lane, striking Chavez.

Once an Ector County Medical Examiner arrived on the scene, they pronounced Fuentes-Wilson deceased.

DPS said Fuentes-Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.