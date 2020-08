As of Sunday evening, the fire has burned 1,000 acres and is 50% contained.

WARD COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service has issued an update on what is now being called the 8889 Fire in Ward County.

The fire, which is burning just east of Monahans Sandhills State Park, has burned approximately 1,000 acres and is 50% contained as of Sunday, August 23.

The fire began on Saturday and grew quickly due to very dry vegetation in the area.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.