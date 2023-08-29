63-year-old Odessan dies and another in serious condition after a crash in Ector County

Marty Emerson Wampler, 63, was transported to Medical Center Hospital after a brutal crash in Ector County. Wampler later died according to MCH medical staff.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A 63-year-old Odessan has died and a 58-year-old Odessan is in serious condition after a crash in Ector County.

Sue Cain Maudean, who was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, had two other passengers in her car. One being Marty Emerson Wampler and Trent Allan Wallis, 19.

Maudean was traveling eastbound on Loop 338 and Herman Romero Morales, 22, driving a 2022 Ford F-150, was going westbound on Loop 338.

Maudean failed to yield the right of way while turning left onto FM 3503 and struck Morales' vehicle.

Maudean, Wallis and Wampler were all transported to Medical Center Hospital.

Wampler was pronounced deceased by MCH medical staff and Maudean is still in serious condition.

Wallis, who was reported to not be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, is in stable condition.

Morales was transported to MCH and then was later released with no injuries reported.

At the time of the crash, it was raining and the road conditions were wet.