x
A 43-year-old Socorro man dies in a crash in Loving County

Roberto Haydes, 31, failed to yield the right away at a stop sign and collided with Eduardo Valdennegro. Valdennergo died in route to the hospital.
Credit: KWES

LOVING COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Friday that a 43-year-old Socorro man, Eduardo Valdennegro, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Loving County.

The preliminary information given to NewsWest 9 revealed that 31-year-old Odessan, Roberto Mola Haydes, driving a 2016 Peterbilt truck with a trailer, was traveling northbound on CR 300 near mile marker 20.

Valdennegro, driving a 2007 international truck with a trailer, was traveling westbound on FM 652.

Haydes failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and collided with Valdennegro at the intersection of FM 652 and CR 300.

As a result of the crash, Valdennegro sustained life threatening injuries and on route to the hospital he was pronounced deceased.

According to DPS, Haydes sustained no injuries in the crash.

