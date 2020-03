FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning.

The center of the quake was near Coyanosa and just under 25 miles west-northwest of Fort Stockton.

USGS says the earthquake happened around 7:10 a.m.and the depth reached just over 3 miles.

For more information on the earthquake you can visit the USGS website.

USGS

