GAINES COUNTY, Texas — DPS is reporting a plane crash that took place Tuesday morning.

According to the initial report, a farmer found a plane crash in his field near CR 226 and CR 103, southwest of Seagraves.

Officers found Ronald Wiebe, 19, was the pilot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time the cause of the plane crash is unknown. The FAA and the NTSB have been notified and are investigating.