Parenting in a pandemic: What doctors say you can do to improve mental health, help your child's development

Parents and children are experiencing this pandemic for the first time together. It's brought about changes in the approaches to parenting styles.

TEXAS, USA — Parents who had children at the start of the pandemic aren't all first time parents, but this is the first time they're had to raise a child in the midst of a global pandemic.

It's taken a toll on most if not all parents trying to parent a little differently than what they're used to. Doctors and health professionals do emphasize the importance to talking out how you're feeling as parent. Simply talking with your child can help.

"Just talking with them. It's better to do it face to face, especially with Pediatrics," said Dr. Joseph Chavez.

Also try finding a group of people that you can go to for help.

“My advice I would give first time parents would be, find your group of people that will care about you and support you," said Alyx Woodward, Nurse Practitioner at Scenic Mountain Medical.

Studies have shown that children have experienced delays in the presence of COVID and these delays also effect a child's mental.

"We’re talking about we have a lot of children with speech delay. It made a lot of difference in people's mental health," said Dr. Chavez.

With the pandemic affecting children's and parents' mental health, it's important for parents to watch and monitor their child to see how you can work with them to ensure they're okay.

"If they’re having speech delay or if they're feeling depressed or having mental health problems, go to your health professionals. The best thing is to be positive with them. Work with them, read to them," said Dr. Chavez.