WTVAHCS to offer vaccines to non-enrolled veterans

BIG SPRING, Texas — The West Texas VA Health Care System will offer non-enrolled veterans vaccinations starting on March 30.

People must show their Veteran status proof in order to receive the vaccine.

“We’re excited to offer the vaccine to nearly all Veterans, regardless of whether or not they are enrolled in VA Health Care.” said Michael Cole, Chief of Communication for WTVAHCS. “Also, with the addition of the Janssen vaccine, Veterans have a choice of which vaccine they receive.

WTVAHCS will also begin to offer the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccination on top of the Moderna vaccine.

The Department of VA Affairs received 71,400 doses of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.