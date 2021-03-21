x
Pecos County Memorial Hospital distributing 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday

The hospital says the doses can be first or second doses depending on when your date should be.
PECOS COUNTY, Texas — Pecos County Memorial Hospital has 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for distribution on March 21.

These doses are open for those who need a first or second dose depending on what your assigned window of time for the second dose should be.

This clinic will be a first-come first serve at the Pecos County Civic Center.

The vaccines will be given out from 1 to 5 p.m. or until the doses run out.

The hospital also says you did not have to get your first shot from them if you are needing your second dose.