MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital is letting the public know that its mass vaccines sites are staying open for those with appointments.

Despite the freezing temperatures, the Horseshoe will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while the Golf Course Road Church of Christ site will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.