Casa de Amigos offering COVID-19 vaccines

A limited number of first and second doses are available at different clinics.

MIDLAND, Texas — Casa de Amigos is working to make COVID-19 vaccines available to those who qualify.

The non-profit will be administering second doses of the vaccine on March 30 at two locations in Midland.

Both will be at 10 a.m. One is at the Hillcrest Manor Senior Center and the other will be at Langtry Village Senior Residents.

They are also still accepting registrations for their first dose vaccination clinic. This will be at Casa de Amigos on April 6.

Those interested can register by calling 432-682-9701. Space is limited however, and interested parties must be registered by April 1.