ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews Fire Station will be holding drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics on March 24 and 25.

The events will only be for second doses of the vaccine. Hours of Operations will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 24 and 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on March 25.

If you need your first dose of the vaccine, you can go back to the fire station on March 3 and 4.