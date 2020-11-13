COVID-19 treatments that helped President Trump coming to Texas, Gov. Abbott says

Gov. Greg Abbott told the ABC station in Houston that Texas will receive a shipment the drug that helped cure President Donald Trump.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a week of record-breaking new case counts for COVID-19 in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will get a shipment of a therapeutic drug that helped cure President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection.

In an interview with KTRK-TV, Gov. Abbott said Texas will receive the Regeneron therapeutic drug, which could help people battling the virus. There's another therapy that's also coming to the state.

"As early as next week, now we will begin shipping across Texas, including in the Houston area, this new antibody therapy that's been issued by Eli Lilly and then coming a week or two after that will be the Regeneron therapeutic drug," Abbott said. "This is the same drug that was taken by President Trump that allowed him to quickly overcome the COVID challenge. And so for anybody who gets COVID, we will now have drugs available."

Gov. Abbott also seemed encouraged by recent COVID-19 vaccine development news and seemed hopeful that 20 million doses will be available by the end of the month. He attributed that number to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

In the interview with KTRK, Gov. Abbott emphasized the importance of making sure the treatments and vaccine are first available to frontline healthcare workers and people at the highest risk of dying from the virus.

Meanwhile, health officials are trying to figure out another hurdle when it comes to distributing the vaccine: How to store it.

The vaccine needs to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, which calls for an ultra-cold freezer. While big-box pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS say their facilities are fully equipped to store Pfizer's vaccine, many pharmacies and medical providers do not have freezers of that capacity, according to Good Morning America.