MIDLAND, Texas — Roseland Oil and Gas has announced they will be postponing its West Texas oil and gas convention in Midland.
The conference was initially scheduled to take place on March 25-26 at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion.
The company says they are working to reschedule the conference with both participants and the venue.
