MISD looks at ways to allow visitors back on campuses

MIDLAND, Texas — Masks are still required at all Midland ISD campuses and buildings after the school board tabled a vote on the matter Monday.

The school district is now looking at how they can welcome visitors back on campuses.

Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey gave an update in a Facebook live Tuesday.

"We are discussing easing the restrictions on visitors and volunteers on campus because we value our PTA, our volunteers, our grandparents, folks that come in and help our students and teachers,” Ramsey said. “We're having those discussions, since we're keeping the mitigation measure of keeping masks, how we can open up our campuses."

The district is looking at how to hold a field day this spring at elementary schools, along with field trips and travel.

There will be prom for both Lee and Midland High at the bush convention center next month. Only seniors and a plus one will be admitted.