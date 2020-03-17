Due to COVID-19 concerns and out of an abundance of caution, McDonald's locations in West Texas are closing their dining and play areas.

"We feel it is extremely important to follow the recommendations provided by the CDC, national and local leadership in order to protect the health of both our customers and crew," the chain wrote in a statement Monday night.

Food service will continue through its drive-thru service. Restaurant lobbies are open for take-out orders only (including order kiosks). Customers still have the option of placing their orders on their mobile app and through delivery partners (Uber Eats and DoorDash).

These measures will continue until further notice.

