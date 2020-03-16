TEXAS, USA — Hospitals in Midland and Odessa are implementing visitors restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
These restrictions are in place starting March 17 and until further notice.
ORMC and Midland Memorial have both taken the following restrictions.
- Only visitors 18 years or older will be allowed
- Visitors must be CDC screened and cleared (including a temperature reading)
- Visitors will only be allowed from 4 pm – 8 pm
- Only one visitor per patient
- Visitors or family will not be allowed to congregate inside the hospital
At ORMC there are additional guidenlines:
- Visitors must be CDC screened and cleared (including a temperature reading)
- The following patients will be allowed one support person with extended visiting times, but will not be allowed another visitor:
- Maternity
- Day Surgery
- Emergency Department
- Pediatrics
- Critical Care Unit
At MMH visitors will be asked the following questions when entering the hospital:
- Do you have a new cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or fever within the past 21 days?
- Have you traveled to Europe*, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, China, Italy, Iran, or South Korea in the past 21 days?
- Have you had close contact with a person known/suspected to have COVID-19?
