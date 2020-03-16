TEXAS, USA — Hospitals in Midland and Odessa are implementing visitors restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

These restrictions are in place starting March 17 and until further notice.

ORMC and Midland Memorial have both taken the following restrictions.

Only visitors 18 years or older will be allowed

Visitors must be CDC screened and cleared (including a temperature reading)

Visitors will only be allowed from 4 pm – 8 pm

Only one visitor per patient

Visitors or family will not be allowed to congregate inside the hospital

At ORMC there are additional guidenlines:

The following patients will be allowed one support person with extended visiting times, but will not be allowed another visitor:

Maternity Day Surgery Emergency Department Pediatrics Critical Care Unit

At MMH visitors will be asked the following questions when entering the hospital:

Do you have a new cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or fever within the past 21 days?

Have you traveled to Europe*, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, China, Italy, Iran, or South Korea in the past 21 days?

Have you had close contact with a person known/suspected to have COVID-19?

