TEXAS, USA — Hospitals in Midland and Odessa are implementing visitors restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

These restrictions are in place starting March 17 and until further notice.

ORMC and Midland Memorial have both taken the following restrictions.

  • Only visitors 18 years or older will be allowed
  • Visitors must be CDC screened and cleared (including a temperature reading)
  • Visitors will only be allowed from 4 pm – 8 pm
  • Only one visitor per patient
  • Visitors or family will not be allowed to congregate inside the hospital

 At ORMC there are additional guidenlines:

  • Visitors must be CDC screened and cleared (including a temperature reading)
  • The following patients will be allowed one support person with extended visiting times, but will not be allowed another visitor:
  1. Maternity
  2. Day Surgery
  3. Emergency Department
  4. Pediatrics
  5. Critical Care Unit

At MMH visitors will be asked the following questions when entering the hospital:

  • Do you have a new cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or fever within the past 21 days? 
  • Have you traveled to Europe*, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, China, Italy, Iran, or South Korea in the past 21 days? 
  • Have you had close contact with a person known/suspected to have COVID-19?

