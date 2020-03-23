CRANE COUNTY, Texas — Crane Memorial Hospital has announced they have set its clinic providers up with Skype.

This will allow the providers to talk to patients at home and will also let them visually see them.

Hospital administration is suggesting community members also install Skype on their phones or home computers so they can communicate with their doctors.

Dianne Yeager, CEO of Crane Memorial Hospital, also asks for patience and understanding from community members while the hospital works to ensure the safety of the public.

Additionally, Crane Rural Health Clinic is only seeing sick patients starting March 23.

You are asked to refrain from going to the clinic without calling first. You can call 432-558-3758.

For more information you can visit the Crane Memorial Hospital website.

