Here's why health officials say getting a COVID-19 booster is so important

“We are recommending those that are eligible to take their boosters as they become available,” said Val Sparks, Infection Preventionist at MMH.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — With COVID-19 number on the rise, health care professionals are urging you to get your booster shot if you haven't already.

“Our numbers are up here in Midland,” said Val Sparks, Infection Preventionist. “We are recommending those that are eligible to take their boosters as they become available.”

But are you wondering when is the right time to get boosted?

According to the CDC, if you have received your primary doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson series more than six months ago, you can get boosted.

“So if you took Moderna you can have Pfizer. If you took Pfizer you can have Moderna and they are recommending the mRNA, and if you took J & J you can take Pfizer or Moderna also,” said Sparks.

“They’ve even approved them for children ages five and up so if they had the initial pediatric dose then they can take a booster as well," she said.

Having the initial shot and the booster will make you fully vaccinated by official standards.

"All they need is their initial, whether it’s the original J & J, Pfizer or Moderna, and one booster and according to the CDC you are fully vaccinated with one booster," said Sparks.

However, for those 50 or over or at risk for underlying conditions, you don't have to wait as long.