COVID in the Basin app hopes to help stop the spread

The app will work as a tool to gather information for the public including news, testing sites, vaccination locations, statistics and more.

ODESSA, Texas — "COVID in the Basin" is a new app dedicated to helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

The app came about thanks to the initiative of United To Help and was developed by Keystone IT Solutions in partnership with the City of Odessa and Odessa Regional Medical Center.

According to the organizers, the main purpose of this initiative is to promote broad consumer understanding and knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic and the local resources available to combat this disease.

The app will work as a tool to gather information for the public including news, testing sites, vaccination locations, statistics and more.

While the app is free and available on the Apple store and the Google Play store, the information will also be available via a web browser at www.covidinthebasin.com.

Content will be available in English and Spanish, and news articles from around the Basin concerning the coronavirus will be collected in the app as well.