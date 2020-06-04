MIDLAND, Texas — Performance Chemical Company is working to make over 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and is donating some to medical personnel and first responders

The company pivoted to producing hand sanitizer to help meet needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sanitizer was delivered to first responders at Midland Fire Department Station 6.

Previously the company had donated hand sanitizer to medical personnel on April 2. They had intended to donate all the sanitizer that day but couldn't make it so they dropped off the rest Monday.

