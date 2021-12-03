Ashton, Midland Medical Lodges reopening for visitors

MIDLAND, Texas — More and more nursing homes are opening to visitors thanks to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services changing their guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those opening are Ashton Medical Lodge and Midland Medical Lodge. Both locations shut down a year ago and saw major breakouts of the coronavirus in 2020.
Residents and staff of both locations have already received the Pfizer vaccine thanks to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“This is the day we’ve all been dreaming about,” Jordan Moeller, Administrator at Ashton Medical Lodge said in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome our family and friends back after this long year.”