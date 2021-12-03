Ashton, Midland Medical Lodges reopening for visitors

The reopening comes after Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services adjusted their guidance for nursing homes.

MIDLAND, Texas — More and more nursing homes are opening to visitors thanks to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services changing their guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those opening are Ashton Medical Lodge and Midland Medical Lodge. Both locations shut down a year ago and saw major breakouts of the coronavirus in 2020.

Residents and staff of both locations have already received the Pfizer vaccine thanks to the Texas Department of State Health Services.