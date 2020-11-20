Gov. Abbott explains new antibody treatment and distribution during Texas Tech Visit

Distribution to 300 hospitals across Texas are already underway

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new treatment for Covid-19 is being delivered to 300+ hospitals across the Texas started on November 19.

The antibody treatment called Bamlanivimab is similar to what President Trump was treated with during his Coronavirus stint.

The Governor held a press conference at Texas Tech to deliver explain the anitbody treatment and how it will be dispersed across the state.

"The first medical treatment made for Covid-19 has now arrived," said Abbott.

The treatment will be administered to Covid-19 positive patients through an IV drip.

The treatment will need a professional medical setting, Governor Abbott says ideally set outside of hospitals to curb hospital occupancy.

Such as a nursing home or auxiliary medical center.

Deliveries are already on the way to Midland, Odessa, but none of the local hospitals have provided a timeline as to where or when the first treatments will be available.

Abbott also stated that the delivery process to hospitals will be ongoing.

"The amount is added on a weekly basis it's ongoing, and its not a one day shipping it will be a daily shipping," said Abbott.

The Governor also made it clear this treatment is not a cure and the best measure against Covid-19 is prevention and wearing a mask.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Bamlanivimab, created by Eli Lilly and Company, for Emergency.