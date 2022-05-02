'That '70s Show' spinoff on Netflix won't be the 'same old thing'

Most of the original cast will return for the show except for Danny Masterson, who is being tried for multiple sexual assault allegations.

WASHINGTON — A spinoff of the hit series "That '70s Show' is coming to Netflix, according to multiple reports.

Dubbed "That '90s Show," the new series will catch up audience members with life in the fictional town of Point Place, Wis. according to NBC News. Most members of the original cast are also set to make guest appearances, including Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez.

However, the iconic rebellious anti-establishment character Steven Hyde won't be returning: actor Danny Masterson is standing trial as he faces multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are also set to reprise their roles of the quirky, small-town parents of Eric: Red and Kitty Forman. The two will also serve as executive producers, according to Movieweb.

The show will also introduce several new characters, and the new, expanded cast will include actors Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, Variety reports.

According to Variety, the show will be set in 1995 and center around Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer. She soon develops close friendships and gets into shenanigans with the other small-town teens.

The spinoff will highlight several cultural elements and tropes of the 1990s; as the series’ logline reads, “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”