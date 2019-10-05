ODESSA, Texas — Texas Mutual gave Odessa College a check made out to $100,000 to fund a safety initiative.

The money will be used to pay for new safety courses for employers, workers, and the general public in an attempt to create a safe work environment.

OC's Continuing Education Associate Dean Louis Gonzales notes, "One of the things that, when we were talking with them early on, we started talking about driver safety, driver education, and safety and driver awareness. You know, when you look around, it's almost unfortunately daily that we hear about the tragic accident that's taken place."

With this in mind, educating students with free safety courses at OC becomes a priority.

Since 1999, more than 30,000 students have attended such classes.

Ten other Texas colleges receive the grant to spread awareness.