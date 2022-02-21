Midland College to offer shortened British Literature course

MIDLAND, Texas —
Midland College is now offering a condensed five-week session in British Literature.
“Survey of British Literature,” or English 2321, will run online through the Canvas course management system from April 8 to May 11.
“The class was fast-paced from the beginning, but Professor Stovall made everything clear,” said a student who took the course. “The class was organized, which is perfect for a shortened course.”
Current MC students can sign up for the course on their student portal, while new students should contact the MC Outreach and Navigation Office at enroll@midland.edu or 432-685-4501. Questions about course content can be directed to Professor Felicia Dz Stovall at 432-685-4667.