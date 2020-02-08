Learn about the life of Frederick Douglass virtually from the American Writers Museum

The American Writers Museum will be hosting the virtual exhibit on the life of Frederick Douglass for those who love history.

TEXAS, USA — Have you ever wanted to know when slavery was outlawed and who fought to help end it?

If so, then taking a virtual tour on the life of Frederick Douglass at the American Writers Museum will teach you all about his fight to help end slavery.

During this view of history, you can also learn about why he asked the question "In what skin will the old snake come forth,” in his famous speech at the American Anti-Slavery Society in 1865.

Douglass who was not only known for his essays and speeches will also be the vision of what Black history has become over the years at the American Writers Museum.